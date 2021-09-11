 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US life may make Lilibet’s UK christening ‘unlikely’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in the US is reportedly making experts doubt the possibility of them ever holding Lilibet’s christening in the UK.

This claim has been made by experts who doubt the probability after The Mirror brought forward the couple’s intentions to the public.

The first expert to voice their thoughts included Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah who was quoted saying, "I think given Harry and Meghan decided that they want their life to be in America and Lilibet was born in America - I'm not sure she will be baptised quite yet, she's very little."

Even commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express, “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

“The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way and so it has proved. It must be likely that she will be christened in California though there are rumours of a possible christening at Windsor.”

