Close coordination on evolving Afghan situation of 'crucial importance', PM tells Russian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo prior to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Bishkek on June 14, 2019. — Photo by Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan receives telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM tells President Putin coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of "crucial importance".

PM reiterates his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan; President Putin also invites PM to undertake a visit to Russia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of "crucial importance", a statement from the Prime Minister Office said.

According to the statement, the premier's remarks came during a telephone call he received from President Putin.

"Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of August 25, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," said the statement.

It said that the prime minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. "He emphasised the urgent need for provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis," the statement added.

According to the statement, the premier further underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture.

In the bilateral context, the prime minister emphasised the growing cooperation across a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further upgrade the overall relationship. He underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the "cornerstones" of engagement with Russia.

The prime minister, according to the statement, also reaffirmed the government’s resolve for early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The statement said that the prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin, in turn, renewed his invitation to the premier to undertake a visit to Russia, it added.

"Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions," the statement noted.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact," it concluded by saying.