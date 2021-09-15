 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
AFP

Russian Soyuz rocket launches 34 new UK satellites

By
AFP

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

It was the sixth launch of OneWeb satellites this year. Source: Twitter/Roscosmos
It was the sixth launch of OneWeb satellites this year. Source: Twitter/Roscosmos

  • OneWeb has launched 34 new satellites into space from Russia's Soyuz rocket. 
  • The British company, competing with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, eyes to provide high-speed broadband globally. 
  • The British company with the help of 650 satellites plans to launch global internet service by next year.

BAIKONUR: A Russian Soyuz rocket has blasted into space carrying 34 new satellites from British operator Oneweb, which aims to provide broadband internet everywhere in the world.

The rocket, operated by Europe's Arianespace, took off at 1807 GMT Tuesday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, broadcast live by the Russian Roscosmos space agency.

"The launch went to plan," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Telegram.

It was the sixth launch of OneWeb satellites this year, the last one having been on August 22.

OneWeb is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low-earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries worldwide.

The company is competing against billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race to provide fast internet for the world's remote areas via satellites.

The UK company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites.

Arianespace, which has worked with Russia for close to two decades, is under contract to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of 2022.

With this latest mission, a total of 288 satellites are now in orbit for the constellation.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras

Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras
Embattled Apple unveils new products

Embattled Apple unveils new products
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push
After Facebook, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses

After Facebook, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses
China to target Alipay in bid to keep tech industry's 'unruly growth' in check

China to target Alipay in bid to keep tech industry's 'unruly growth' in check
Italian authority seeks clarifications on smart glasses from Facebook

Italian authority seeks clarifications on smart glasses from Facebook
Apple must loosen app payment system: judge in Epic Games case

Apple must loosen app payment system: judge in Epic Games case
WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive

WhatsApp announces end-to-end encrypted backups on iCloud, Google Drive
Ray-Ban and Facebook debut 'smart' shades

Ray-Ban and Facebook debut 'smart' shades
Hyundai plans to shift all its vehicles to hydrogen by 2028

Hyundai plans to shift all its vehicles to hydrogen by 2028
WhatsApp will soon let you hide your 'last seen' from specific contacts

WhatsApp will soon let you hide your 'last seen' from specific contacts
In world first, bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

In world first, bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador

Latest

view all