Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Haris Tahir qualifies for Asian Snooker Championship quarter final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Haris Tahir advances to quarterfinals of the Asian Snooker Championship.
Haris Tahir advances to quarterfinals of the Asian Snooker Championship. 

  • Pakistan's Haris Tahir beats Qatar's Ali Alobaidli to seal a berth in the quarter final of the Asian Snooker Championship. 
  • Haris completes sixth frame by taking two final colour balls to confirm his place in quarter final.
  • In next match, Iranian cueist Siyavosh defeats Babar Masih. 

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Haris Tahir has qualified for the quarter final of the 36th Asian Snooker Championship after beating Qatar’s Ali Alobaidli in the pre-quarter final. His teammate Babar Masih, however, went down against Iran’s Siyavosh Mozayani in round 16.

Tahir, 21, seemed to be in top form against his opponent from Qatar as he played breaks of 93 and 75 in the first two frames to take a lead of 2-0 by taking initial frames 93-08 and 75-27. Ali Alobaidli made a comeback in the third frame, playing a break of 78 to make it 2-1.

Haris extended his lead once again by taking the fourth frame 60-51 before going down in the fifth frame on tie-break black-ball after the frame ended with 60-all.

With games 3-2 in favour of Haris Tahir, the 6th frame witnessed a great contest between the two cueists. Haris completed the sixth frame by taking two final colour balls to confirm his place in the quarter final.

His score in the pre-quarter final was 93-08, 75-27, 01-80, 60-51, 60-67, 65-56.

In another match of round-of-16, Babar Masih went down 2-4 against Siyavosh Mozayani of Iran after once leading the game 2-1.

Siyavosh won the first frame 58-22, but Babar Masih fought back to win the next two and take a lead of 2-1. However, the Irani cueist won the next three frames consecutively to complete his win against Pakistan’s top cueist.

