 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid almost trips at the Met Gala but finds a way to gracefully recover

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid had a bit of an accident at the steps of the Met Gala 2021 but she saved herself from a major embarrassment.

The fashion icon, 26, almost tripped and fell after a misstep as she was walking the red carpet on Monday but she managed to recover flawless.

The video of the model gracefully recovering from minor hiccup is winning hearts all over the internet.

After the little misstep, a reporter nearby tells her: “It’s not the Met without having a little trip.”

“It’s better that it happened quickly, and we’re done with it,” responded Hadid.

Hadid slayed the red carpet in a stunning strapless ivory gown with fiery red hair, she gave her casual mom-attire a break to teach her daughter an important lesson.

Speaking to Keke Palmer during the Vogue livestream at fashion’s biggest night, Hadid said she is taking a break from parenting duties for her daughter Khai, whom she shared with singer Zayn Malik.

"She's 1 next week and I feel like I've been on mama duty, I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance," said the model.

"I think finding that in your life is when you really feel like you've stepped into womanhood," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth
Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Universal to list as music streaming picks up
Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

Latest

view all