entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Pregnant Kylie Jenner backed out of Met Gala 2021 'last minute:' Here's why

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

The reality TV star was nowhere to be seen on Monday's fashionable charity event

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, decided to not attend the glitzy Met Gala 2021 at the last hour.

The reality TV star, despite having wanted to attend, was nowhere to be seen on Monday's fashionable charity event.

“Kylie was planning on going to the Met Gala but then backed out last minute,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She attended a few New York Fashion Week events and then decided it would’ve been too much stress on her body and too overwhelming to attend the Met Gala," the insider added.

The source went on to add that the makeup mogul just wants to take things slow amid pregnancy.

“She wants to just focus on her pregnancy,” the source adds, noting the makeup mogul “would’ve loved to have been there with her mom and sisters," the insider concluded.

