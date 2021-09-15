 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Nicki Minaj seems to have sparked a feud with England Prime Minister Borris Johnson over the Covid-19 vaccine.

It began when the rapper tweeted that she was not going to get the Covid-19 jab unless and until she was absolutely sure from her research  findings from other people.

In the tweet she claimed that her cousin became impotent after he got the vaccine, something which is not listed as a side effect of the shot.

The rapper went on to further express concern for Drake saying that she feared that he contracted the virus despite being vaccinated.

Her words did not fall on to deaf ears as Borris clapped back at Nicki’s claims in a coronavirus briefing. 

"I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be.  but I am familiar with the work of [Dr] Nikki Kanani, who is a superstar GP of Bexley who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them, so I would prefer to listen to her," he said.

It didn't end there as he later took to Twitter and called the rapper one of the "rudest little madams" that he has ever met, which Nicki then sarcastically responded to. 


