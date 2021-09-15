 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Reuters

Iran starts commercial flights to Afghanistan: al-Alam TV

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Mahan Air is the second-largest Iranian airline after the state-owned Iran Air. Photo AFP

  • A Mahan Air plane landed on Wednesday in Kabul with 19 passengers on board.
  • Iran had stopped regular passenger services to Kabul after the Taliban captured the capital city last month. 
  • The Iranian civil aviation agency announced the interruption of flights to Kabul for security reasons.

DUBAI: Iran has resumed passenger flights to Afghanistan, Iran's state-run al-Alam TV channel reported Wednesday.

An Iranian Mahan aeroplane landed on Wednesday in Kabul with 19 passengers on board, coming from the city of Mashhad, it said.

Regular passenger services to Kabul had stopped after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital last month, as the Iranian civil aviation agency announced interruption of flights to Kabul for security reasons.

Mahan Air, the second-largest Iranian airline after the state-owned Iran Air, earlier operated two flights per week between Mashhad and Kabul.

Additional input from AFP.

