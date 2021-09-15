 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Trending: Twitter trolls Kim Kardashian for her Met Gala look

Trending: Twitter trolls Kim Kardashian for her Met Gala look
American TV personality Kim Kardashian has topped the popular Twitter trends in the country with her unorthodox Met Gala look.

The 40-year-old made rounds on the internet after dressing up head-to-toe black for the fashion event, with only her long ponytail to be seen.

All of Twitter jumped on the bandwagon to create interesting meme references from Kim's look, leaving netizens in splits.

Take a look:

"Crush : Said I love black color Beating heart

Me: on next day," one Twitter user quipped.

"When you first meet her vs. when you get to know her!" added another while drawing comparisons between sister Kendall and Kim.

"#KimKardashian #MetGala2021 dress inspiration found," one user hilariously shared on the micro-blogging app.

A notable publication also joined the trend and created a meme of their own.

"Raise your hands if you relate to this!"

Another netizen hypothetically created a conversation between sisters Kim and Kendall.

"Kendall: Kim, is that you?

Kim: oh my god, Kendall? I can’t see you."

"Battle of Hogwarts, 1998 (colourised)," quipped another fan, hinting a Harry Potter reference.

One user also shared photo of Kim with Balenciaga designer donning similar outfits.

"Me and my sense of humour," the fan captioned on the post.


