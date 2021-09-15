Pakistan's Haris Tahir goes down fighting in Asian Snooker Championship's semi-final

Pakistani cueist Haris Tahir. — Geo News

Haris Tahir wins bronze medal in 36th Asian Snooker Championship.

Pakistani cueist displayed good cue-control during the game but lack of experience was a major difference between the two players.

KARACHI: Inexperienced Pakistani cueist Haris Tahir put up a brave fight against experienced Iranian player Amir Sarkosh 3-5 in the semi-final of the 36th Asian Snooker Championship.

The 21-year-old Tahir displayed good cue-control but lack of experience was a major difference between the two players for the race to the final.

The 2018 champion from Iran started the semi-final with a break of 84 to win the first frame 112-11 and take the early lead but Tahir levelled it in the next frame.

For the first six frames, both the cueists remained evenly poised and the match was 3-all at the end of the 6th frame before Tahir made mistakes at crucial stages to allow Sarkosh to take control.

The Pakistani cueist made a foul at a crucial stage in the 7th frame and Sarkosh took the maximum advantage of his mistake by winning the frame with a score of 66-17.

The Irani cueist started the 8th frame well and led by a 50-point margin, but then Tahir got the opportunity to level the match. He chalked a break of 30 with five red-blue pocketing before missing an easy red ball on the top pocket.

Sarkosh then pocketed four-coloured balls to complete his win and qualify for the final.

Tahir, after being defeated in the semi-final, will get the bronze medal.

