Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan's Haris Tahir goes down fighting in Asian Snooker Championship's semi-final

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Pakistani cueist Haris Tahir. — Geo News
  • Haris Tahir wins bronze medal in 36th Asian Snooker Championship.
  • Pakistani cueist displayed good cue-control during the game but lack of experience was a major difference between the two players.
  • The final score for Iranian player Amir Sarkosh's victory was 112-11, 55-66, 80-0, 46-65, 63-25, 45-69, 66-17, 67-30.

KARACHI: Inexperienced Pakistani cueist Haris Tahir put up a brave fight against experienced Iranian player Amir Sarkosh 3-5 in the semi-final of the 36th Asian Snooker Championship.

The 21-year-old Tahir displayed good cue-control but lack of experience was a major difference between the two players for the race to the final.

The 2018 champion from Iran started the semi-final with a break of 84 to win the first frame 112-11 and take the early lead but Tahir levelled it in the next frame.

For the first six frames, both the cueists remained evenly poised and the match was 3-all at the end of the 6th frame before Tahir made mistakes at crucial stages to allow Sarkosh to take control.

The Pakistani cueist made a foul at a crucial stage in the 7th frame and Sarkosh took the maximum advantage of his mistake by winning the frame with a score of 66-17.

The Irani cueist started the 8th frame well and led by a 50-point margin, but then Tahir got the opportunity to level the match. He chalked a break of 30 with five red-blue pocketing before missing an easy red ball on the top pocket.

Sarkosh then pocketed four-coloured balls to complete his win and qualify for the final.

Tahir, after being defeated in the semi-final, will get the bronze medal.

The final score for Iranian cueist’s victory was 112-11, 55-66, 80-0, 46-65, 63-25, 45-69, 66-17, 67-30

