 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

The Oscar-winner said she reached out to Spears, while addressing the matter on her Instagram too

Octavia Spencer apologised to Britney Spears after suggesting she should get Sam Asghari sign a prenup before they tie the knot.

The Oscar-winner said she reached out to Spears, while addressing the matter on her Instagram too.

In a post, Spencer wrote, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke."

"My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," she added.

Spencer went on to add, "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."

Her post even got noticed by Asghari who commented, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."

Britney Spears announced she is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after five years of dating, in a post on Sunday.

More From Entertainment:

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Latest

view all