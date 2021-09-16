 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Ex Victorias Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm has put the brand on blast after she shared her “traumatic” experience working with the company.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, she said that the company constantly pushed its models to lose weight as it opted to employ exploitative measure.

"What that company represented for me and for so many other women was extremely exploitative at that time," she said. 

"To me, it felt like controlling women. Getting women as small as possible and then even not being small enough. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it."

Bridget alleged that the environment was toxic that she was fired for gaining half an inch on her hips.

Asked by the interviewer: "How clear was the message from Victoria’s Secret that you needed to be super skinny?", she replied: “Pretty clear.”

She added later in the interview: "I’ve never experienced anything like it before and I hope to never again. It was truly quite a traumatic experience."

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021:List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Latest

view all