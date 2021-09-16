Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power with a shaved head

Tiffany Haddish recently weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving her head.



Haddish got candid during her appearance on Red Table Talk and also admitted, “I started to fall in love with myself.”

“That wasn’t even the intention. But I see all my features. My eyes, my nose, my cheeks. I was like, ‘God did a good job at putting me together.’”

During the course of her interview, she also went on to admit that there were past partners who always wanted to control what she did with her hair, “When I got married I was trying to decide how to do my hair.”

“My ex-husband said ‘I ain’t never been with a woman who ain’t got no perm. I don’t know how I’m going to be married to you without no perm.’ So I permed my hair, and maybe three weeks into the marriage, my hair broke off. That’s the last time I listen to a man I’m laying down with about my hair.”

“It was a mixture of a spiritual calling, and also like, ‘Girl, at some point, your hairline is going to be back here, so we might as well do it now.’ It was just taking that leap.”