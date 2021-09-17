Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle, who has been named among most influential people in the world, is facing backlash for 'allowing much retouching' on her photos for Time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex , as per tradition, posed for some pics for Time, including a cover photo that featured Harry in a black long-sleeved shirt and a pair of matching slacks, resting with one leg up on wall.

The Duke gave a serious look to the camera, as he held on to his sweet wife's shoulder. Harry's perfectly trimmed beard and piercing blue eyes were very noticeable in the snap. Meanwhile, Meghan stood in front of her husband, and wore a white jumper.

A fashion journalist, Lowri Turner, took issue with the magazine cover. In an interview on the Jeremy Vine show, she expressed concern over the allegedly highly-edited pic of Meghan.

lowri said: "I'm really surprised that they allowed that much retouching. They would have had approval on those photos and I think it's really important particularly for young women that celebrities don't go in for that much retouching,"

According to the expert, She seemed to suggest that Meghan was giving young women the wrong idea by allowing this photo to be used.

A large number of fans were surprised to see the photo of Meghan and Harry, either. Several people took to social media to sound off on the snap, which appeaed to be airbrushed.