Alicia Keys unveils trailer for ‘Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories’

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys finally releases her official trailer for the upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries titled Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories.



In the video, the singer was also quoted saying, “When I'm making music, I'm exposing all of my secrets, and I'm very uncomfortable being exposed — but I guess not so much anymore.”

The docuseries will be available in four parts and will be available globally as of September 30th on Keys’ official YouTube channel.

The release of this Westbrook Media production is going to release side-by-side with the singer’s eighth studio album.

Check it out below:







