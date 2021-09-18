 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital

  • Brazil's football legend Pele has been readmitted to an ICU after his condition deteriorated. 
  • Pele was discharged earlier this week after successful surgery of his colon tumour. 
  • After the surgery, his daughter and hospital said the legend is fast recovering.

SAO PAULO: Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday, in an apparent deterioration of his health after he left the unit earlier this week.

The hospital said it had no new information.

ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner, was re-admitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. He had a colon tumour removed this month and was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday.

After leaving the ICU, he said in a message to fans on Instagram that he was ready for "90 minutes, plus extra time."

"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days," he wrote.

"While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!"

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

