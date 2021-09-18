 
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports less than 3,000 daily COVID-19 cases for straight week

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,221,261 coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,221,261 coronavirus cases have been detected in Pakistan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Pakistan reports 2,512 fresh coronavirus cases, 63 deaths.
  • As brutal fourth wave of outbreak ebbs in country, number of active cases in Pakistan drops to 64,564.
  • National coronavirus positivity rate in last 24 hours recorded at 4.4%.

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases fell to 64,564 on Saturday as 2,512 more people tested positive for the virus, while 3,610 people made full recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 57,077 tests were conducted across the country on Friday.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported less than 70,000 active coronavirus cases for the first time since July 31 after it recorded 65,725 cases. The number of active cases has fallen consistently over the last five days. 

The national coronavirus positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 4.4%. Among the active cases, 5,117 patients are under critical care. 

The NCOC data showed 63 patients died from the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 27,135.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,221,261 cases have been detected – 33,682 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 32,722 in Balochistan, 10,232 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 103,923 in Islamabad, 170,738 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 420,615 in Punjab and 449,349 in Sindh.

Read more: Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Pakistan

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,980 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 51% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 70,402,987 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 16.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 954,803 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 46 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

