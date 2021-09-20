 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

NCOC allows spectators for National T20 Cup: sources

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Haider Ali smashes a ball for six while the wicketkeeper looks on. — File photo
Haider Ali smashes a ball for six while the wicketkeeper looks on. — File photo

  • NCOC allows 25% attendance for matches till September 30.
  • Forum to review decision on September 28.
  • National T20 Cup is to start on September 23.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed 25% crowd capacity for the National T20 Cup, sources said Monday, after fans were devastated following New Zealand's last-minute pullout.

The decision to allow only vaccinated spectators was taken at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chief Asad Umar, sources said.

The NCOC, according to sources, has allowed the 25% attendance till September 30, and on September 28, it will hold another meeting to decide on increasing the number of spectators.

Related items

The NCOC had also approved 25% crowd attendance for the Pakistan-New Zealand series, but after the series was cancelled, fans were left devastated. In light of that, the current development is good news for them.

The venue for the National T20 Cup, aimed at preparing the Pakistan cricket team ahead of its T20 World Cup campaign, has been shifted from Multan to Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The tournament, sources had informed Geo News, will be played in two stages starting from September 23. The tournament was originally set to begin on September 25.

Rawalpindi will host the first phase of the tournament from September 23 to October 1, said sources. The second phase of the cup will be held from October 4-11 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

A source revealed to Geo News that the matches were shifted from Multan to Rawalpindi and Lahore as better facilities were available in the two cities compared to Multan.

All members of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad will be seen in action during the National T20 cup. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled
Pak vs NZ: Abrupt end to series a 'real shame', says Kane Williamson

Pak vs NZ: Abrupt end to series a 'real shame', says Kane Williamson
Attacks happen in New Zealand, England too, but no one creates an uproar: Daren Sammy

Attacks happen in New Zealand, England too, but no one creates an uproar: Daren Sammy
NZ can think about compensating PCB for financial loss, says David White

NZ can think about compensating PCB for financial loss, says David White
Don’t blame players for NZ's tour cancellation: McClenaghan responds to Hafeez's trolling

Don’t blame players for NZ's tour cancellation: McClenaghan responds to Hafeez's trolling
Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season

Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season
ICC might as well be 'Indian Cricket Council', former PCB chairman says

ICC might as well be 'Indian Cricket Council', former PCB chairman says
Khadija and Shafaq Dar aim to win gold medal for Pakistan in weightlifting

Khadija and Shafaq Dar aim to win gold medal for Pakistan in weightlifting
Major loss of NZ pulling out is our credibility taking a hit: Wasim Khan

Major loss of NZ pulling out is our credibility taking a hit: Wasim Khan
Kamran Akmal demands inclusion of only domestic players in A+ category

Kamran Akmal demands inclusion of only domestic players in A+ category
'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team

'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih wins 2 more IBSF 6-Red World Cup matches

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih wins 2 more IBSF 6-Red World Cup matches

Latest

view all