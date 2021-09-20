NCOC allows spectators for National T20 Cup: sources

Haider Ali smashes a ball for six while the wicketkeeper looks on. — File photo

NCOC allows 25% attendance for matches till September 30.

Forum to review decision on September 28.

National T20 Cup is to start on September 23.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed 25% crowd capacity for the National T20 Cup, sources said Monday, after fans were devastated following New Zealand's last-minute pullout.

The decision to allow only vaccinated spectators was taken at a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chief Asad Umar, sources said.

The NCOC, according to sources, has allowed the 25% attendance till September 30, and on September 28, it will hold another meeting to decide on increasing the number of spectators.

Related items NZ series debacle: Pakistan cricket heavyweights to feature in National T20 Cup

The NCOC had also approved 25% crowd attendance for the Pakistan-New Zealand series, but after the series was cancelled, fans were left devastated. In light of that, the current development is good news for them.



The venue for the National T20 Cup, aimed at preparing the Pakistan cricket team ahead of its T20 World Cup campaign, has been shifted from Multan to Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The tournament, sources had informed Geo News, will be played in two stages starting from September 23. The tournament was originally set to begin on September 25.

Rawalpindi will host the first phase of the tournament from September 23 to October 1, said sources. The second phase of the cup will be held from October 4-11 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

A source revealed to Geo News that the matches were shifted from Multan to Rawalpindi and Lahore as better facilities were available in the two cities compared to Multan.

All members of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad will be seen in action during the National T20 cup.