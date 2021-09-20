 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event
Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event

Jada Pinkett Smith welcomes herself into the 50’s squad with a completely retro birthday party filled with roller skates and dancing.

Jada’s big day included a tight night group of attendees, made up with close family and friends.

The entire event also revolved around the name “Jada’s Roller Rink” and even included her lifelong friends Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns, who danced the entire night.

Among family members, Willow Smith was the only one unable to attend her mother’s big day. Her siblings however, son Jaden and stepson Trey (Will Smith’s first marriage), made it to the event.

Jada shared glimpses of the entire event on her Instagram Stories and it featured moonlit pictures of her roller rink.

Check it out below:

Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event
Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event


More From Entertainment:

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’

Jennifer Aniston weighs in on former side hustles: ‘I needed the money’
Duchess Camilla ‘‘couldn’t move from bed’ on wedding day to Prince Charles: report

Duchess Camilla ‘‘couldn’t move from bed’ on wedding day to Prince Charles: report
Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official

Adele makes relationship with Rich Paul Instagram official
Queen Elizabeth ‘not keen’ over Prince Charles’ plans for Buckingham museum

Queen Elizabeth ‘not keen’ over Prince Charles’ plans for Buckingham museum
Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child

Princess Beatrice gives birth to her first child
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry missed the Emmy Awards 2021?

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot

'Shang-Chi' set to lead for third weekend as 'Free Guy' takes no. 2 spot
Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Seth Rogen takes comedic dig at Emmys 2021 Covid-19 protocols

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert

Scuffle breaks out at Olivia Rodrigo's iHeartRadio Music Festival concert
Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’

Rosie Gabrielle shares a video of her solo tour to tell the world Pakistan is ‘safe’
Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Queen firmly against Charles' plan to turn Buckingham Palace into museum

Latest

view all