Photos: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates birthday with a retro-themed event

Jada Pinkett Smith welcomes herself into the 50’s squad with a completely retro birthday party filled with roller skates and dancing.



Jada’s big day included a tight night group of attendees, made up with close family and friends.

The entire event also revolved around the name “Jada’s Roller Rink” and even included her lifelong friends Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns, who danced the entire night.

Among family members, Willow Smith was the only one unable to attend her mother’s big day. Her siblings however, son Jaden and stepson Trey (Will Smith’s first marriage), made it to the event.

Jada shared glimpses of the entire event on her Instagram Stories and it featured moonlit pictures of her roller rink.

Check it out below:



