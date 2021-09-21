 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
Billie Eilish blows the roof off the stage at iHeartRadio Festival

Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently surprised fans with their iHeartRadio Festival performance.

The singer excitedly kicked off her set with a statement that read, “It’s been a year and a half, what the fuck! Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun! Forget everything that’s shitty in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, ok?”

Eilish’s set included five songs, My Future from her Happier Than Ever album, and Bury a Friend as well as Oxycontin from her debut album.

Check it out below: 



