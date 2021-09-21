Jennifer Aniston gushes over her ex Justin Theroux in new message

Jennifer Aniston has shared a loving shoutout to her ex-hubby Justin Theroux, proving that their friendship still remains unchanged three years after their split.



Justin Theroux and Aniston have set an example of understanding and proved that exes can be friends with their sweet gestures towards each other.

The exes have been very vocal with their support of each other, and Jennifer's recent post to support Justin is just the latest example.



The Friends alum gave a sweet shoutout to her ex and his furry friend on her Instagram Story. "Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people."

She captioned a cute snap of Justin alongside his beloved dog, Kuma. "They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday."



Austin Pets Alive is an organization that helps saves pets located in the Austin, Texas, area, and Justin's pup is reportedly a rescue from the Southern state. The Iron Man 2 screenwriter also reposted Jennifer's image of Kuma, adding, "Thank you Jen! [red-heart emoji]."

Earlier this month, the man and man's-best-friend also sent love Jen's way in support of the actress' hair care line, Lolavie.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their split in 2018 after nearly three years of marriage, saying: "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship" and added that they were "determined to maintain their deep respect and love" for each other.