Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck

Zabihullah Mujahid says Taliban leaders "saddened" to learn of such a response to aid trucks being sent.

Pakistan dispatched 278 tonnes of relief goods to Afghanistan last week.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday said the removal of the Pakistani flag hoisted on one of 17 aid trucks that brought relief goods to Afghanistan via the Torkham border is "regrettable" and that those responsible for such actions have been ordered arrested and their weapons seized.

Mujahid said that all the Taliban leaders have expressed their regret in the matter, adding that they were all "saddened" to learn of something like this being done in response to aid trucks being sent.

"We will put a stop to such incidents, going forward," he added.

His statement comes in response to a viral video on social media showing a member of the Taliban removing a flag attached to the side of a parked aid truck dispatched by Pakistan on Sunday.

The 17 trucks sent by Pakistan carried 278 tonnes of edible items, including 65 tonnes of sugar, three tonnes of pulses, 190 tonnes of flour, 11 tonnes of cooking oil and 31 tonnes of rice.

Of the 17 trucks, 13 were received by Consul General of Pakistan at Jalalabad Abidullah and Regional Head Ministry of Industries and Private Sectors Maulvi Mubariz, who thanked the government of Pakistan and Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) for helping Afghan people.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan shared photos of the aid being received in Jalalabad, along with a press release.

The remaining four trucks were received on Monday by Maulavi Mubariz in Nangarhar.

Earlier, Pakistan sent 32 tonnes of flour, six tonnes of cooking oil, and two tonnes of medicine through C-130s.

According to the envoy, Pakistan has now begun using land routes and that these supplies, along with blankets and tents, will continue being sent in the coming weeks "to help people meet the needs of incoming winter season".

Chairman Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) Habibullah Khan Khattak, has noted that the 40-year-long war in Afghanistan ruined the economy, agriculture and administrative infrastructure of the country and the sudden withdrawal of international aid agencies put the entire population at risk.

Habibullah said last year's drought also added to the miseries of the Afghan people who are now facing a humanitarian crisis.



