 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 21 2021
By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

EU rules out legitimacy of Taliban govt, seeks compliance of benchmarks

By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Tuesday Sep 21, 2021

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. — Reuters/File
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Rights of women and girls are of particular concern, EU Council says.
  • EU recognises that the situation in Afghanistan is a major challenge.
  • EU to initiate political platform of cooperation with Afghan neighbours.

The European Union on Tuesday ruled out recognising the Taliban-led caretaker government in Afghanistan, as the bloc stressed that the group would first need to meet the five benchmarks agreed on by EU ministers of foreign affairs at their informal meeting in Slovenia on September 3.

In a statement, the EU Council said it had approved conclusions on Afghanistan emphasising the EU's commitment to peace and stability in the country and to support the Afghan people.

"The conclusions also set out the EU's line of action for the near future," the statement said, mentioning that the union was aware of the challenges for the global community in Afghanistan's context.

"The EU recognises that the situation in Afghanistan is a major challenge for the international community as a whole, and stresses the need for strong coordination in engaging with relevant international partners, notably the UN," it said.

"The EU and its member states' operational engagement will be carefully calibrated to the policy and actions of the Taliban-appointed caretaker cabinet, will not bestow any legitimacy on it, and will be assessed against the five benchmarks agreed on by EU ministers of foreign affairs at their informal meeting in Slovenia on 3 September 2021," it noted.

The rights of women and girls are of particular concern, the statement said.

A minimal EU presence on the ground in Kabul, dependent on the security situation, would facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and monitoring of the humanitarian situation, and could also coordinate and support the safe, secure and orderly departure of all foreign nationals, and Afghans who wish to leave the country, it said.

"As a matter of high priority, the EU will initiate a regional political platform of cooperation with Afghan direct neighbours to help prevent the negative spill-over effects in the region," the statement said.

The EU Council said the union would also support economic resilience and regional economic cooperation, as well as humanitarian and protection needs in Afghanistan.

More From World:

Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck

Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck
Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan

Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions

Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions
US to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers in November

US to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers in November
Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions

Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions
Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police

Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police
Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer

Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer
London mayor thanks ‘living legend’ Rahat Fateh Ali as he sells out Wembley Arena

London mayor thanks ‘living legend’ Rahat Fateh Ali as he sells out Wembley Arena
At UN speech, Joe Biden to stress US focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says

At UN speech, Joe Biden to stress US focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says
Afghan women outraged by new Taliban work restrictions

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban work restrictions
Coronavirus mutated 30 times in South African woman: report

Coronavirus mutated 30 times in South African woman: report
UN chief warns China and US to avoid new Cold War

UN chief warns China and US to avoid new Cold War

Latest

view all