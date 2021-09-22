 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
By
Reuters

New Zealand may not get to zero COVID-19 cases again: director-general heath

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

People wear masks while stepping outside during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease outbreak, in Auckland. — Reuters/File
People wear masks while stepping outside during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease outbreak, in Auckland. — Reuters/File

  • Auckland is still in lockdown with a small number of new cases being reported everyday.
  • The aim now was to try and get on top of the outbreak while also ramping up vaccination rates, says Ashley Bloomfield.
  • Country reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wedbesday, all in Auckland.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday said the country may not get back to having zero coronavirus cases in the community, as it continues efforts to stamp out the infectious Delta variant of the virus.

New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and had been largely virus-free, barring a small number of cases in February, until the latest outbreak of the Delta variant erupted in August, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to order a nationwide lockdown.

Its biggest city Auckland is still in lockdown with a small number of new cases being reported everyday.

"We may not get back to zero but the important thing is we are going to keep finding any infections and basically continue to contact trace, test and isolate people so that we stop the virus circulating in the community... that's the aim," Bloomfield told Radio New Zealand.

The director-general said the aim now was to try and get on top of the outbreak while also ramping up vaccination rates.

"Get that vaccination rate up over 90%...that's absolutely our new means whereby we will be able to get back to the freedoms we had," he said.

Related items

Ardern's tough lockdowns and international border closure in March 2020 helped rein in COVID-19, but the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout. After an apparent delayed start, New Zealand has ramped up inoculation with nearly 40% of the country's 5.1 million people now fully vaccinated.

Authorities reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, all in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,080.

At a daily COVID-19 press conference later in the day, however, the COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government had not given up on achieving zero cases.

"We are not giving up on getting back down to zero. That is absolutely what we are striving for," Hipkins said.

More From World:

Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' as he vows to lead

Biden says US not seeking 'Cold War' as he vows to lead
Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly: UN spokesman
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mingles with supporters after narrow win, expresses gratitude

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mingles with supporters after narrow win, expresses gratitude
Palestinian state 'best way' to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden at UN

Palestinian state 'best way' to resolve conflict with Israel: Biden at UN
EU rules out legitimacy of Taliban govt, seeks compliance of benchmarks

EU rules out legitimacy of Taliban govt, seeks compliance of benchmarks
Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck

Taliban to arrest, disarm fighters who removed Pakistan flag from aid truck
Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan

Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid praises PM Imran Khan for peace efforts in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions

Saudi Arabia ready to offer 'good offices' to ease India-Pakistan tensions
US to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers in November

US to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers in November
Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions

Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions
Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police

Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police
Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer

Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer

Latest

view all