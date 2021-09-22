 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Pakistan's GSP Plus status to continue; six new conventions introduced

Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

European flags fly outside the European Commission building, in Brussels, in this AFP file photo.
BRUSSELS: Pakistan's GSP Plus status was extended by the European Union on Tuesday, with six new conventions introduced.

According to a statement by the European Commission, the new conventions pertain to greater accessibility for people with physical disability, the eradication of child labour and environmental safety.

The Commission, which reviewed the status of several other countries along with Pakistan, said talks will continue with the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission.

"In the latest review, Pakistan's individual status was not discussed," it said, adding that the discussion revolved around "new conditions" in GSP Plus, which include the six new aforementioned conventions.

It was observed that Pakistan has made considerable progress when it comes to labour laws and tackling climate change — two important conditions for the Commission to grant or extend a GSP Plus status.

The continuation of Pakistan's GSP Plus status will provide a major boost to an economic decline that had begun in 2017. 

Sources told Geo News that since two years remain for the status to lapse, parties sympathetic with Pakistan at the EU, despite the presence of major anti-Pakistan lobbies, are trying to drag the review so that Pakistan continues to benefit from the status till the end.


More to follow.

