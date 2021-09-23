 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan ready to take on the enemy in case of misadventure: COAS Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attends Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. File photo
Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attends Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. File photo
  • Gen Bajwa speaks at state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management's inauguration. 
  • COAS appreciates Pakistan air defence personnel's professionalism. 
  • Pakistan Army Air Defence is equipped with sophisticated, lethal long-range weapon systems. 

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa warned enemy forces Wednesday against any misadventure, stating that the country's security forces had the capability to respond. 

Related items

The COAS was speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management (CIADBAM).

The army chief praised Pakistan's air defence, which has grown significantly over the past couple of decades and improved with time. Gen Bajwa appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan's air defence personnel, expressing complete satisfaction over their operational readiness.

Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS regarding air defence battle management procedures and the complete functioning of the newly built CIADBAM.

Pakistan Army Air Defence is equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long-range weapon systems. 

The CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of air defence battle from the top tier of the command down to the individual weapon systems.

The simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of air defence battle.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan summons meeting to discuss rising inflation today

PM Imran Khan summons meeting to discuss rising inflation today
Coronavirus kills another 58 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

Coronavirus kills another 58 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave
Shaukat Tarin to approach PM Imran Khan regarding his election as senator

Shaukat Tarin to approach PM Imran Khan regarding his election as senator
Shehzad Roy gets musical instruments delivered to Hunza boys

Shehzad Roy gets musical instruments delivered to Hunza boys
Half of journalists from Karachi suffer from anxiety: CEJ study

Half of journalists from Karachi suffer from anxiety: CEJ study

Lahore sees 300% surge in registration of sexual assault cases

Lahore sees 300% surge in registration of sexual assault cases
Lahore court summons PM Imran Khan on October 6 in Shahbaz Sharif's defamation case

Lahore court summons PM Imran Khan on October 6 in Shahbaz Sharif's defamation case
FBISE to pass all matric, intermediate students

FBISE to pass all matric, intermediate students
Supreme Court disposes of businessman's bail plea in Mudaraba fraud case

Supreme Court disposes of businessman's bail plea in Mudaraba fraud case
FIA registers case against threatening email sent to New Zealand after pull out

FIA registers case against threatening email sent to New Zealand after pull out
SC orders Karachi's Nasla Tower vacated in a month after rejecting review petition

SC orders Karachi's Nasla Tower vacated in a month after rejecting review petition
Pakistan's inflation increased due to IMF programme: finance minister

Pakistan's inflation increased due to IMF programme: finance minister

Latest

view all