Pakistan ready to take on the enemy in case of misadventure: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa warned enemy forces Wednesday against any misadventure, stating that the country's security forces had the capability to respond.



The COAS was speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management (CIADBAM).



The army chief praised Pakistan's air defence, which has grown significantly over the past couple of decades and improved with time. Gen Bajwa appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan's air defence personnel, expressing complete satisfaction over their operational readiness.

Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS regarding air defence battle management procedures and the complete functioning of the newly built CIADBAM.

Pakistan Army Air Defence is equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long-range weapon systems.

The CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of air defence battle from the top tier of the command down to the individual weapon systems.

The simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of air defence battle.