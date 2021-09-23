 
Shaukat Tarin to approach PM Imran Khan regarding his election as senator

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. Photo: file 
  • Shaukat Tarin has decided to take up this issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan to end rumors and uncertainty about his future.
  • If the government decides not to elect him Senator till the deadline, he will have to become an adviser to PM on Finance.
  • Four finance ministers have been changed in the last three years of the PTI.

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will take up the matter of his election as a senator with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the deadline to elect him as a lawmaker is expiring next month, The News reported today.

The six months’ time limit for electing the finance minister as a member of parliament will expire on Oct 16, 2021.

Sources privy to the matter said that Shaukat Tarin has decided to take up this issue with the prime minister to end rumours and uncertainty about his future.

If the government decides not to elect him Senator till the deadline, he will have to become an adviser to PM on Finance. In such a scenario, the government will have to choose a political face for this key position.

Four finance ministers have been changed in the last three years of the PTI.

When asked about his fate as the time limit for electing him a member of parliament is nearing, Shaukat Tarin replied that he was going nowhere as he had full faith that PM Imran Khan would elect him Senator. Sources close to Tarin say that he has decided to take up this issue with the premier.

The minister also confirmed to this scribe that he was scheduled to visit Washington DC to attend the annual meeting of the IMF/World Bank from Oct 12, 2021. Now the government would have to elect him before his departure for attending IMF/WB meetings outside the country.

The government had de-seated Ishaq Dar with an intention to elect Tarin to this vacant seat but the matter had ended up in the court.

Now the government will have to vacate any seat from the Punjab, KP or Sindh but so far no decision has been known. Shaukat Tarin’s close aides said that he might be elected to the Senate in the first 10 days of October.

