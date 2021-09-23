Coronavirus kills another 58 as Pakistan continues battle against fourth wave

Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan records 2,357 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

Country reports another 58 coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.

Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 27,432.

ISLAMABAD: Another 2,357 people in Pakistan have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,232,595, according to official figures released Thursday morning.

The country also reported another 58 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 27,432.

The latest data came from the National Command and Operation Centre's daily report on the status of COVID-19 across the country.

The NCOC data placed the country's positivity rate at 4.89%. The country has been reporting a positivity rate less than 5% for the last six days.



The country's active number of cases fell to 61,558. The active cases have fallen consistently since more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,561 patients are under critical care.



Earlier this week, Pakistan reported the lowest number of single day infections in the last two months at 1,897 new cases. On the same day, Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11. The country last reported a similar daily case count at 1,841 cases on July 24.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,489 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 42% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 784,687 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 56 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.