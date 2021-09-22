 
health
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Web Desk

10 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Pakistan

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine doses.

  • Three million doses of Sinovac vaccine and seven million of Sinopharm reach Pakistan, says health ministry officials 
  • Vaccines were imported by NDMA and handed over to Ministry of Health.
  • The vaccines doses will be supplied to provinces as per their need, say health ministry officials.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received two new consignments of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing officials of the health ministry.

The vaccine shipments include three million Sinovac and seven million Sinopharm vaccine doses, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

They have been purchased by the Pakistan government, the health ministry officials said, adding that the vaccines were imported by the NDMA and handed over to the Ministry of Health.

The vaccines will be supplied to the provinces as per their need, officials of the Ministry of Health said.

“All COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm and Sinovac, are now available for the second dose,” the health ministry wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 784,687 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 56 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Read the daily COVID-19 report on Pakistan here.

