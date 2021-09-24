Ear, ear: Meet Lou, the canine with record-breaking ears featured in Guinness World Records

Lou is a black and tan coonhound from Oregon, USA. Photo: Courtesy Guinness World Records

A three-year-old dog, Lou, with the longest ears has made it into this year's Guinness World Records.



The 2022 edition of the annual publication was released on Thursday and features a host of new record-breakers from around the world.

Three-year-old Lou is a black and tan coonhound. She's a sweet, sassy and smart pup, Guinness World Records wrote on its official website.

Each of Lou's ears measure 13.38 inches.

Photo: Courtesy Guinness World Records

"Lou is a black and tan coonhound, and all of them should have ears that extend at least to the tip of their nose." explained the dog's owner, Paige Olsen, who is from Oregon, USA.

She said that all black and tan coonhounds have beautiful long ears, some are just longer than others.

Paige Olsen, Lou's owner, poses with her pup with a copy of the Guinness World Records 2022: Photo: Courtesy Guinness World Records

"Their long ears drag on the ground and stir up scents when they are tracking out in the field. It makes them great at following long, very old or 'cold' tracks that other breeds of dog may not pick up on," Olsen was quoted as saying by the publication.



Olsen is a veterinary technician. She said Lou’s ears do not require any "special maintenance" because of their length.

Photo: Courtesy Guinness World Records

Olsen checks Lou's ears once a month for cleanliness and, in the winter, uses a ear warmer for dogs to keep the pup's ears from dragging in the snow.