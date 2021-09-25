FM Qureshi meets UNGA president, UN secretary general in New York

 
Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met the United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 76th session.

During his meeting with the UN president, the foreign minister apprised him of the human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi said that Pakistan hopes the United Nations will grant the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN resolutions.

Abdulla Shahid poses after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alasdair Pal
The foreign minister also stressed on international cooperation to avert a looking humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and for countries to step up and offer financial aid for the country's development.

During his meeting with the UN secretary-general, the foreign minister briefed him about the latest developments in the region and the two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan.

Guterres "expressed appreciation for Pakistan's successful presidency of ECOSOC and in UN peace operations", according to a statement by the UN spokesperson on Twitter.


