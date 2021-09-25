Pakistan records less than 60,000 active COVID-19 cases for first time in almost two months

A nurse preparing to administer a COVID-19 shot in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan detects 2,060 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 10,928 recoveries.

COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.58%.

Pakistan has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% for last eight days.

ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan went under 60,000 for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed Saturday morning.

The country's active number of cases fell to 52,042. The country last reported 59,761 active cases on July 29.

The active cases have fallen consistently for more than a week with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported daily. Among the active cases, 4,267 patients are under critical care.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Centre, 10,928 people recovered from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, while 2,060 new cases were reported after 44,958 tests were taken. As many 42 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection during the same period.



Since the day the first coronavirus case was reported in the country, Pakistan's total confirmed cases are 1,236,888, of which 1,157,322 people have already recovered, NCOC stats showed. The COVID-19 death toll as of now stands at 27,524.



The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.58%. Pakistan has been reporting a positivity rate below 5% for the last eight days.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,297 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 39% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.