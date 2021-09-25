Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

New York's Melba's Restaurant thanked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for donating $25,000 during their visit.

"It was such an honor to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s! The team and I are so thankful for their visit and commitment to donating 25,000 and hope to welcome them back soon," said Melba Wilson who opened the restaurant in 2005.



The employees at Melba's recently partnered with Team Unity Incorporated to launch the Melba’s COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund.

According to a statement, the goal of the fund is to raise a minimum of $250,000 to provide financial relief to the dozens of hourly workers impacted at Melba's.









