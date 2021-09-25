 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate $25,000 to New York restaurant

New York's Melba's Restaurant thanked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for donating $25,000 during their visit.

"It was such an honor to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s! The team and I are so thankful for their visit and commitment to donating 25,000 and hope to welcome them back soon," said Melba Wilson who opened the restaurant in 2005.

The employees at Melba's recently partnered with Team Unity Incorporated to launch the Melba’s COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund. 

According to a statement, the goal of the fund is to raise a minimum of $250,000 to provide financial relief to the dozens of hourly workers impacted at Melba's.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return will be more ‘difficult’
Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder

Kate Middleton issues statement on Sabina Nessa's murder
Video: Kate Middleton plays tennis with Emma Raducanu

Video: Kate Middleton plays tennis with Emma Raducanu
Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap

Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump for fans in new snap
Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is now 'legally single' amid messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock
Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

Meghan Markle blasted by fans over wrong choice of apparel for NYC trip

Britney Spears' calls, messages were monitored by dad Jamie, new documentary states

Britney Spears' calls, messages were monitored by dad Jamie, new documentary states
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez's concert in New York

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez's concert in New York
Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute
'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why

'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why
R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

Latest

view all