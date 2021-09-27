Dengue virus case count crosses 1,000 in Punjab

So far this year, 1,126 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across Punjab. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Fear of dengue outbreak looms over Pakistan as cases surge; Punjab records 44 new cases in last 24 hours

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch confirms there are currently 88 dengue patients in hospitals across province.

Calls for citizens to take more responsibility to prevent dengue from spreading during monsoon season.

LAHORE: The total number of dengue virus cases crossed the 1,000 mark in Punjab after the province reported 44 new cases Monday morning, official data from the health department showed.

In its daily update on the dengue fever, the office of the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department spokesperson said that 12 of the new cases were reported from Lahore, 18 from Rawalpindi, four from Attock, three from Vehari and one each from Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Jhang, Multan, Khanewal and Okara.

Dengue prevention activities have been intensified across Punjab on the instructions of Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch.

So far this year, 1,126 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across Punjab, the health secretary shared. Of these, 917 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore.

Baloch confirmed that currently, there are 88 dengue patients in hospitals across the province, of whom 51 dengue patients are admitted in hospitals in Lahore, 29 in Rawalpindi, three in Sargodha, two in Multan and one each in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Attock.



'Precaution against dengue very important during monsoon season'

Precautionary measures against the dengue virus are very important during the ongoing monsoon season, the health secretary emphasised.

He called for citizens to take more responsibility to prevent dengue during the monsoon season, asking them not to let rainwater accumulate in residential areas.

Baloch urged the public to be as wary of precautionary measures against dengue as with coronavirus.

He also made an appeal to all religious scholars of Punjab to inform worshipers visiting mosques about measures for the prevention of dengue.

"Prove to be a responsible citizen and keep your surroundings clean," Baloch said, adding that dengue mosquito breeding can be controlled by taking care of cleanliness.



A breakdown of dengue patients across Punjab hospitals

Of the 51 dengue patients admitted in Lahore hospitals, eight are in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, six in Doctors Hospital & Medical Center, six in Jinnah hospital, five in Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital, four in Lahore General Hospital, three patients each are in Farooq Hospital, Mayo Hospital and Omar Hospital & Cardiac Centre, two in Hameed Latif Hospital, one each in Central Park Teaching Hospital and University of Lahore Teaching Hospital.

In Rawalpindi, 25 patients have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, three in the district headquarters hospital and one in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The DHQ Hospital, Sargodha has three dengue patients and Nishtar Hospital, Multan has two patients.

Meanwhile, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, District Headquarters Hospital Faisalabad and Attock also have one dengue patient each.