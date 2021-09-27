 
Can't connect right now! retry
Other
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

How to check HSSC-II results

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

FBISE logo.
FBISE logo.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Part II) examinations for 2021.

The results can be checked at the FBISE portal.

The board will release the result to registered mobile numbers as well. The FBISE said that the results can also be checked by sending an SMS t to 5050 as per the given format (FB 123456).

FBISE result portal
FBISE result portal

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

He will give away cash prizes and certificates to high-achievers.

More From Other:

Setback for Pak-Afghan ODI series as Sri Lanka imposes lockdown

Setback for Pak-Afghan ODI series as Sri Lanka imposes lockdown
Jordan crisis: Pakistan stands with King Abdullah II

Jordan crisis: Pakistan stands with King Abdullah II
Dananeer Mobeen grooves to Yashraj Mukhate's #PawriHoriHai viral song

Dananeer Mobeen grooves to Yashraj Mukhate's #PawriHoriHai viral song

Video: Dilip Kumar's nephew thanks PM Imran Khan for preserving ancestral home in Peshawar

Video: Dilip Kumar's nephew thanks PM Imran Khan for preserving ancestral home in Peshawar
Senate polls to be held on March 3

Senate polls to be held on March 3
Watch Hassan Ali's spectacular second 5-wicket haul against South Africa in Pindi Test

Watch Hassan Ali's spectacular second 5-wicket haul against South Africa in Pindi Test
Haier thanks customers for 'amazing response' to 12.12 sale

Haier thanks customers for 'amazing response' to 12.12 sale

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan after 14 years

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan after 14 years
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Inactivate 99.9% of the Virus That Causes COVID-19

Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Inactivate 99.9% of the Virus That Causes COVID-19
Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race
Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race
mkl

mkl

Latest

view all