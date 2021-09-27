How to check HSSC-II results

FBISE logo.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Part II) examinations for 2021.

The results can be checked at the FBISE portal.

The board will release the result to registered mobile numbers as well. The FBISE said that the results can also be checked by sending an SMS t to 5050 as per the given format (FB 123456).

FBISE result portal

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

He will give away cash prizes and certificates to high-achievers.