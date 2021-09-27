 
pakistan
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Case registered after Quaid's statue in Gwadar blown up

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

A case has been registered after a statue of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was blown up in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that a case of destroying the Quaid's statue with the help of explosives has been registered at the CTD Gwadar police station.

According to the CTD officials, the case has been registered under section 7 of the ATA and Explosives Act. Other provisions have also been added to the lawsuit.

In a similar incident in August, a video of a man destroying the statue of 18th-century Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh with his bare hands at the Lahore Fort went viral.

The suspect was later taken into custody by the Lahore police.

