Watch: Ranjit Sindh's statue vandalised at Lahore Fort

A video of a man destroying the statue of 18th century Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh with his bare hands at the Lahore Fort has gone viral.



The suspect has been taken into custody by the Lahore police, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire.



In the video, a young man dressed in a white shalwar kameez can be seen destroying the statue with his bare hands before he is pulled away by another man.



The arm of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was also broken in Lahore last year.



This is reportedly the third time the statue has been vandalised since 2019.

The nine feet tall statue, made of cold bronze, shows the regal Sikh emperor sitting on a horse, sword in hand, complete in Sikh attire.