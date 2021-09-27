 
Monday Sep 27 2021
French president egged by protester shouting 'long live revolution'

Monday Sep 27, 2021

This video grab made from a footage by LyonMag.com shows an egg bouncing on French President Emmanuel Macron´s shoulder — AFP
  • Man hits French President Emmanuel Macron with an egg during his Lyon visit. 
  • Footage shows egg bouncing off the president's shoulder without breaking.
  • Once a man slapped Macron in the face during a walkabout in southern France.

PARIS: A man hit French President Emmanuel Macron with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy.

Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).

A man was arrested after the incident at the international catering, hotel and food trade fair in the city, French media said.

A spokeswoman for Macron's office did not answer a request for comment.

In June, a man slapped Macron in the face during a walkabout in southern France. The man was ordered to serve four months in jail.

Eggs from irate protesters are a common occupational hazard for French politicians, and Macron is no exception.

When he was still a candidate for the presidency in 2017, an egg exploded against his head during a crowd visit at the national agriculture fair in Paris.

Macron’s security detail is expected to be on high alert in coming months as the centrist leader multiplies his public appearances ahead of a widely expected re-election campaign.

So far he has not officially declared his candidacy for another five-year term in voting set for next April.

Additional info from AFP

