Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

Markle told an onlooker at One World Trade Centre about baby Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an endearing update about their daughter, Lilibet Diana, during their appearance at Global Citizen Live.



During their NYC visit, Markle told an onlooker at One World Trade Centre on Thursday, “She’s beautiful!," when asked how the infant is doing, according to Cosmopolitan.



Earlier in July, Harry called the little “very chilled."

“She … seems happy to just sit there while [our son], Archie, is running around like crazy,” the former working royal told Ed Sheeran during an event at the time, going on to call raising two kids “definitely a juggle.”

Meanwhile, an insider earlier revealed to Us Weekly that Archie, 2, “absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses.”

The source went on to say that there aren’t any “jealousy issues at play” and the toddler is “a kind, loving” child, concluding, “He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, in June this year.