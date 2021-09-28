 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Markle told an onlooker at One World Trade Centre about baby Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an endearing update about their daughter, Lilibet Diana, during their appearance at Global Citizen Live. 

During their NYC visit, Markle told an onlooker at One World Trade Centre on Thursday, “She’s beautiful!," when asked how the infant is doing, according to Cosmopolitan.

Earlier in July, Harry called the little “very chilled."

“She … seems happy to just sit there while [our son], Archie, is running around like crazy,” the former working royal told Ed Sheeran during an event at the time, going on to call raising two kids “definitely a juggle.”

Meanwhile, an insider earlier revealed to Us Weekly that Archie, 2, “absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses.” 

The source went on to say that there aren’t any “jealousy issues at play” and the toddler is “a kind, loving” child, concluding, “He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, in June this year.

More From Entertainment:

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release
'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains

'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains
Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls
Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis

Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis
Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'

Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'
Billie Eilis and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Billie Eilis and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging
R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring

R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring
Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards

Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards

Latest

view all