Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities

A file photo of the dengue ward at a public hospital in Pakistan. Photo: Online

LAHORE: Amid efforts to save people from the surging cases of the dengue virus in the province, prevention activities have been intensified across Punjab.

On the directions of Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, the health department is conducting operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae.

At least 136 dengue patients were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

Out of these total 136 cases, 103 dengue cases were registered in Lahore yesterday.

Sharing the breakdown of the total number of cases, Sikander said 17 dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, four from Sargodha and three from Hafizabad.

Meanwhile, two cases of dengue were reported from Sheikhupura and Okara while one case of dengue was reported from Attock, Chakwal, Multan, Narowal and Chiniot each.

So far this year, 1,436 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from across Punjab, said Sikandar. Meanwhile, at least 1,180 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore.

Sikander said: "Precautionary measures against dengue are very important in the monsoon season."

"Citizens should take more responsibility to prevent dengue during the monsoon season," he suggested.

Sharing his views about stagnated water, he said rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

The secretary said that the health department teams checked 446,431 indoor places across Punjab on Tuesday and 104,947 outdoor places across the province.

"The public is urged to take precautionary measures against dengue virus along with coronavirus," Sikandar appealed.

He requested all religious scholars of Punjab to create awareness among the people coming to mosques about dengue prevention.

Sikander added: "Prove yourself a responsible citizen and keep your surroundings clean. Do not allow water to accumulate inside and outside the house."

"Dengue mosquito breeding can be prevented by taking care of cleanliness," he reiterated.