PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top six teams will qualify for PMPL MENA

Twenty teams from the South Asia region will battle for a whopping $150,000 prize pool in the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) Pro League tournament.

PUBG MOBILE Pro League was started on September 21 and the tournament will continue till October 17.

This year, 20 teams from Pakistan, Nepal, and Mongolia will be competing together. The teams consist of qualified teams from the previous season, and new teams that won their slots in the National Championship and Club Open.

However, the top 16 teams will be moving on to the finals, and the bottom four will be eliminated. The top six teams will also qualify for the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship, scheduled for November 2021.



After fierce battles in different regions, The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 (PMGC) will be the final global event in the PUBG MOBILE e-sports calendar starting with the PMGC League stage on November 23, with representative teams from the Middle East and Africa regions to be decided during the regional championship.

The 2021 PUBG MOBILE e-sports program boasts a total prize pool of $14 million, the largest in mobile e-sports history, of which PMPL SA will offer $150,000.

All matches will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, on each match day.