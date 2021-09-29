 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top six teams will qualify for PMPL MENA

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top 16 teams will be moving on to the finals.
PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top 16 teams will be moving on to the finals.
  • Top 16 teams will be moving on to the finals, and the bottom four will be eliminated.
  • All matches will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, on each match day. 
  • PUBG MOBILE Pro League will continue till October 17.

Twenty teams from the South Asia region will battle for a whopping $150,000 prize pool in the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE) Pro League tournament.

PUBG MOBILE Pro League was started on September 21 and the tournament will continue till October 17.

This year, 20 teams from Pakistan, Nepal, and Mongolia will be competing together. The teams consist of qualified teams from the previous season, and new teams that won their slots in the National Championship and Club Open.

Related items

However, the top 16 teams will be moving on to the finals, and the bottom four will be eliminated. The top six teams will also qualify for the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship, scheduled for November 2021.

After fierce battles in different regions, The PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2021 (PMGC) will be the final global event in the PUBG MOBILE e-sports calendar starting with the PMGC League stage on November 23, with representative teams from the Middle East and Africa regions to be decided during the regional championship.

The 2021 PUBG MOBILE e-sports program boasts a total prize pool of $14 million, the largest in mobile e-sports history, of which PMPL SA will offer $150,000.

All matches will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, on each match day. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Swedish electric carmaker Polestar to go public

Swedish electric carmaker Polestar to go public
TikTok becomes home to one billion users

TikTok becomes home to one billion users
Fintech startup Oraan raises $3 million in seed funding to empower Pakistani women

Fintech startup Oraan raises $3 million in seed funding to empower Pakistani women
Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports
WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut

WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut
Four SpaceX space tourists return to Earth after three days

Four SpaceX space tourists return to Earth after three days
TikTok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

TikTok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan
WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users

WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users
SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'
'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit

'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
WhatsApp rolls out new business directory to promote e-commerce

WhatsApp rolls out new business directory to promote e-commerce
Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras

Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras

Latest

view all