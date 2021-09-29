 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William taught by MI6’s lifestyle by the ‘finest’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Prince William taught by MI6’s lifestyle by the ‘finest’: report
Prince William taught by MI6’s lifestyle by the ‘finest’: report

Sources recently referenced the in-depth exposure Prince William has been provided into the MI6’s lifestyle.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Mirror and according to their findings, “Prince William was exposed to the full range of counter-terrorism operations, from working with the Islamist counter-terror teams, the threat of the Far Right in Britain, the Real IRA and even our old Cold War enemies.”

By the end, “The experience gave him a unique insight into the threat to Britain and the British people.”

During the course of their interview, the source also highlighted Prince William’s love for counter-terrorism in the Middle East.

Even a senior intelligence source couldn’t stop singing the Prince’s praises and was quoted saying, “William ­impressed everyone. He has a deep interest and understanding of the work done by all three agencies.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian addresses rumour of her being banned from Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian addresses rumour of her being banned from Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack on first death anniversary

Jana Kramer weighs in on ‘healing’ from abusive past relationships

Jana Kramer weighs in on ‘healing’ from abusive past relationships
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still hold ‘influence’ despite being UK’s ‘whipping boys’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still hold ‘influence’ despite being UK’s ‘whipping boys’
Meghan Markle’s fashion faux pas from NYC trip laid bare: report

Meghan Markle’s fashion faux pas from NYC trip laid bare: report
Prince Andrew branded ‘pompous as ever’ in new Royal Family documentary

Prince Andrew branded ‘pompous as ever’ in new Royal Family documentary
Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report

Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report
Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case

Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might ‘dismantle’ the case
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accept distance in their romance
Prince William joins hands in urgent call to action to ‘save the Earth’

Prince William joins hands in urgent call to action to ‘save the Earth’

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price

Carl Woods rejects split rumours, still loves Katie Price

Latest

view all