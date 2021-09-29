Prince William taught by MI6’s lifestyle by the ‘finest’: report

Sources recently referenced the in-depth exposure Prince William has been provided into the MI6’s lifestyle.

This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Mirror and according to their findings, “Prince William was exposed to the full range of counter-terrorism operations, from working with the Islamist counter-terror teams, the threat of the Far Right in Britain, the Real IRA and even our old Cold War enemies.”

By the end, “The experience gave him a unique insight into the threat to Britain and the British people.”

During the course of their interview, the source also highlighted Prince William’s love for counter-terrorism in the Middle East.

Even a senior intelligence source couldn’t stop singing the Prince’s praises and was quoted saying, “William ­impressed everyone. He has a deep interest and understanding of the work done by all three agencies.”