Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’

Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Meghan Trainor recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her desire to have more children, and twins this time around.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was quoted saying, “Why would you want twins next. Two-in-one — sound like a deal to me!”

“I don't know, I want three-in-one. I just want so many, but, like, I don't wanna be pregnant five times. ... I just wanna get, in and out, yep. Two at one time; I could do it. I love being a mom.”

During the course of the interview, Trainor also went onto say, “I'm happiest nowadays when I'm putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, 'We made the best baby.' We got so blessed.”

“The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it's the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you.”

“He recognizes me and he's like, 'I'm so excited to see you.' And to look at that and be like, 'I made that. That's crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.' It's the greatest.”

“And we got really lucky. We got a happy baby. He's slept through the night since 3 months old, which is the day I started working again. He's a great sleeper.” 

