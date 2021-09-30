Prince William issues demand for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’ privacy

Prince William recently shared his desire to have Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ privacy safeguarded and experts believe it stems from his own childhood trauma.

This claim’s been made by royal commentator Katie Nicholl in a new ITV documentary titled Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.

There she was quoted saying, “Prince William guards the privacy of his family more highly than anything else in his life.”



She also added, “It doesn't take a psychologist to work out why, you only need to look at this own background.”

“His relationship with his mother, what happened to her, the untimely death and preceding that the breakdown of the marriage with Prince Charles.”

“Everything played out in the media, poured over in the press and he hated it. You can completely understand why all he wants is a quiet family life, out of the limelight.”