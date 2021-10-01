 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Cardi B reveals ordeal of high-risk pregnancy, denies getting post-birth surgery

Cardi B and Offset, who share a three-year-old daughter Kulture, welcomed their son in September

Cardi B came forth sharing the details of her son's delivery, shutting down rumours about getting a tummy-tuck done.

The Bodak Yellow rapper said she 'lost so much blood' during delivery, in an Instagram Story labeled Girl Talk,

“Everybody is like ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’”

In response, she said, “You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy delivery.”

She went on to strike a few poses which help her hide her “loose skin” and “pouchy pouch” while encouraging her followers to take their time while trying to lose weight after pregnancy.

“{expletive] it, take your [expletive] time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth,” she added.

Cardi B and Offset, who share a three-year-old daughter Kulture, welcomed their son in September.

