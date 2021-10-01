 
pakistan
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Danish FM praises CAA for evacuation operation in Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod (right) arrives at the Islamabad International Airport and talks to a Pakistani delegation. Photo: CAA.
Denmark's Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod (right) arrives at the Islamabad International Airport and talks to a Pakistani delegation. Photo: CAA.
  • Denmark's foreign minister arrives in Islamabad via a special chartered flight.
  • Lauds CAA's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.
  • Says "Pakistan's system is very different from that of Denmark but it surely works".

ISLAMABAD: Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, who arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) through a special chartered flight, has appreciated Pakistan’s role in the effective and smooth evacuation of different nationals from Afghanistan, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said.

Per a statement released by the CAA, the airport manager and his team, along with the Foreign Office officials, welcomed the visiting dignitary, where he was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements made for the evacuation operation.

Photo: CAA
Photo: CAA

The spokesman said the Danish FM also lauded the tireless round-the-clock work put in by the airport administration and its staff to deal with the emergency evacuation situation from Afghanistan. The Danish FM said he finds Pakistan's system "very different from that of Denmark but he can safely say that Pakistan's system surely works."

The visiting dignitary also visited the B4 and B5 lounges of the airport facility, the statement added.

