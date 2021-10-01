Fergie pens touching note to late father

Fergie is devastated over the loss of her father, who passed away at the age of 74.

Taking to Instagram she penned a touching note expressing the pain and anguish she felt following the loss.

"This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt. You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for," Fergie started in the caption.

"Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying 'I feel great! I'm excited for the day!' I still hear you every morning," she continued.

"You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey. You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present.

"You were one with the earth. I can't bite into a juicy nectarine or taste a mint leaf without thinking about the ones you grew in the back yard. Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine," Fergie added.