Friday Oct 01 2021
Fergie pens touching note to late father

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Fergie is devastated over the loss of her father, who passed away at the age of 74.

Taking to Instagram she penned a touching note expressing the pain and anguish she felt following the loss.

"This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt. You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for," Fergie started in the caption.

"Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying 'I feel great! I'm excited for the day!' I still hear you every morning," she continued. 

"You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey. You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present.

"You were one with the earth. I can't bite into a juicy nectarine or taste a mint leaf without thinking about the ones you grew in the back yard. Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine," Fergie added.

