The best I've ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

Lil Nas X has opened up about his last relationship just days after revealing that he is single.

Speaking in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA the Industry Baby shared that he was dating Yai Ariza, who was his costar in his That’s What I Want music video.

"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," he said.

"You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

The rapper explained that the two decided to end their romance because he needed to work on his career. "I love him; he is amazing," he said. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."

While things did not work out the singer insisted that Arzia was "the best person I have ever dated," before adding, "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"