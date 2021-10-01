 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

The best I've ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

The best Ive ever dated: Lil Nas X shares about his previous relationship

Lil Nas X has opened up about his last relationship just days after revealing that he is single.

Speaking in an interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA the Industry Baby shared that he was dating Yai Ariza, who was his costar in his That’s What I Want music video.

"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," he said.

"You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

The rapper explained that the two decided to end their romance because he needed to work on his career. "I love him; he is amazing," he said. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."

While things did not work out the singer insisted that Arzia was "the best person I have ever dated," before adding, "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"

More From Entertainment:

Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name

Princess Beatrice's unveils daughter's name
Japan's Princess Mako set to tie the knot this month after intense scrutiny

Japan's Princess Mako set to tie the knot this month after intense scrutiny

Fergie pens touching note to late father

Fergie pens touching note to late father

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘blasted as ‘insufferable’ after NYC trip
Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ Megxit with Meghan Markle becoming the catalyst

Prince Harry ‘oversaw’ Megxit with Meghan Markle becoming the catalyst
Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘walking into new era’ with US favorability
What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers

What's next Britney Spears's conservatorship battle? Attorney answers
Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie
'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost

'No Time To Die' for British cinemas banking on Bond boost
'Kurulus: Osman' Season 3 release date announced

'Kurulus: Osman' Season 3 release date announced

Wendy Williams' show faces further delay due to host's health

Wendy Williams' show faces further delay due to host's health

Latest

view all