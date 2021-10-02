 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot

Superstar Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she channelled Jenny from the Block in a matching sweatsuit, rocking her signature hoop earrings during a latest styling session.

Lopez, 52, slipped back into her old school Jenny from the Block persona in a series of new snaps and clips modeling her Coach x JLo collaboration.

The singer and actress appeared to be a styling queen in her latest shoot. It's hard to believe the hitmaker has aged a day since she dropped her eponymous track in 2002.

Both the versions of the 'Hustlers' star are dressed head-to-toe in her new collaboration, rocking a sweat set with a hoodie and joggers emblazoned with the signature coach C pattern. The JLo version added a matching camel colored teddy bear material vest with a large fur collar on top.

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be aging backwards in chic outfit. Lopez's glam, as always, was impeccable with her sandy blonde hair tugged into a sleek high pony tail and her makeup flawless in shades of bronze.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently rekindled their relationship, and are making it work' despite their busy careers.

JLo has two kids, twins Max and Emme, 13, which she shares with ex husband Marc Anthony, and Ben has three kids: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, which she shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner.

More From Entertainment:

Adele teases return with her new album '30'

Adele teases return with her new album '30'
Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify

Golden Globes group adds new members as it works to diversify
Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga weighs in on wanting to ‘do justice’ to Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’
Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover
Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review

Britney Spears’ lawyer ‘will go where the facts lead’ in Jamie Spears review
Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana

Prince William reminisces about childhood visit to London charity with Princess Diana
Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’

Cardi B ‘cried for no reason’ since birth of son: ‘Weird postpartum’
Taylor Swift updates fans over Red re-recording schedule

Taylor Swift updates fans over Red re-recording schedule
Shakira gets bag ‘destroyed’ by wild boars while hiking with son

Shakira gets bag ‘destroyed’ by wild boars while hiking with son
Kate Middleton becoming the royal family’s ‘trump card’: report

Kate Middleton becoming the royal family’s ‘trump card’: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton to ‘go out swinging’ against Megxit shadow

Prince William, Kate Middleton to ‘go out swinging’ against Megxit shadow
Meghan Markle ‘determined to bring change’ with ‘steely determination’

Meghan Markle ‘determined to bring change’ with ‘steely determination’

Latest

view all