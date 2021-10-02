Jennifer Lopez seems to be aging backwards in her latest photoshoot

Superstar Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she channelled Jenny from the Block in a matching sweatsuit, rocking her signature hoop earrings during a latest styling session.

Lopez, 52, slipped back into her old school Jenny from the Block persona in a series of new snaps and clips modeling her Coach x JLo collaboration.

The singer and actress appeared to be a styling queen in her latest shoot. It's hard to believe the hitmaker has aged a day since she dropped her eponymous track in 2002.

Both the versions of the 'Hustlers' star are dressed head-to-toe in her new collaboration, rocking a sweat set with a hoodie and joggers emblazoned with the signature coach C pattern. The JLo version added a matching camel colored teddy bear material vest with a large fur collar on top.



Jennifer Lopez appeared to be aging backwards in chic outfit. Lopez's glam, as always, was impeccable with her sandy blonde hair tugged into a sleek high pony tail and her makeup flawless in shades of bronze.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently rekindled their relationship, and are making it work' despite their busy careers.

JLo has two kids, twins Max and Emme, 13, which she shares with ex husband Marc Anthony, and Ben has three kids: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, which she shares with ex wife Jennifer Garner.