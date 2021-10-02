 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Major international research on the financial secrets held by high-profile individuals has been completed under the name "Pandora Papers" and is set for release on Sunday.

The Pandora Papers are larger than the Panama Papers in terms of data collection and collaboration, made possible by the largest research team in the history of journalism in the world.

More than 600 reporters from around the world, belonging to 150 media organisations spanning 117 countries, participated in the research for two years.

The Pandora Papers contain 11.9 million files.

Senior reporters Omar Cheema and Fakhar Durrani from The News International in Pakistan were part of the investigation team.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the exposé will be out tomorrow (Sunday) at 4:30pm GMT, which means 9:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.


More From World:

Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?

Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?
SC's review board extends Saad Rizvi's detention

SC's review board extends Saad Rizvi's detention
Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials

Children dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan: officials
Former US president Trump asks judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former US president Trump asks judge to force Twitter to restore his account
Noorul Haq Qadri announces important Hajj, Umrah update

Noorul Haq Qadri announces important Hajj, Umrah update
PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'

PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'
Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan

Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan
Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
NCA told court money-laundering investigation of Sharifs ‘based on’ correspondence with ARU

NCA told court money-laundering investigation of Sharifs ‘based on’ correspondence with ARU
Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

Latest

view all